Corinthians regrets the death of former player Ademir and his wife Elizabete Bagnoli; see the message

Corinthians expressed and regretted the death of Ademir José Gonçalves, a former player for the club, and of Elisabete Aparecida Bagnoli Gonçalves, his wife. The former athlete of Timão suffered a sudden illness this Friday, and this Saturday, his companion felt sick at his wake, on Saturday, and also died.

Ademir José Gonçalves was a historic player for Timão. He was present in the conquest of the Paulista title in 1977, which freed Corinthians from a 23-year line without being champion. The former athlete played between 1972 and 1978 at the alvinegro club and played 271 games. Elisabete Aparecida Bagnoli Gonçalves built her life as a teacher until she retired. The couple leaves two children: Gustavo Bagnoli Gonçalves and Bruno Bagnoli Gonçalves and grandchildren.

In a publication on the official Twitter profile, Corinthians expressed its regret at the sudden death of the couple. Timão highlighted Ademir’s career with the white shirt and valued the former player’s trajectory outside the fields, who was also municipal secretary of Sports of Santa Bárbara d’Oeste, his hometown. See the message from the Parque São Jorge team:

“Sport Club Corinthians Paulista expresses its sorrow for the death of former defender Ademir José Gonçalves, aged 75, and his wife, Elisabete Aparecida Bagnoli Gonçalves, aged 66. The former player was the victim of a sudden illness on Friday night (22); about 12 hours later, during the wake on Saturday morning (23), the former teacher felt sick and also died. For Corinthians, Ademir played 218 games and was a starter in the historic conquest of the 1977 Paulista Championship, against Ponte Preta. Born in Santa Bárbara d’Oeste, he was also the municipal secretary of Sports in his hometown. Ademir and Elisabete leave two children, Gustavo Bagnoli Gonçalves and Bruno Bagnoli Gonçalves, and grandchildren.

To all family and friends, Corinthians wishes peace and strength in this time of mourning and deep pain.

Yours sincerely,

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista”

