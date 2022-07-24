Coven of Chaos gets premiere date

The derivative of Wandavision focused on the villain Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn, gained a new title. As announced today on the panel of the Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022the production is now called Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

The title also gained its official logo and premiere date, scheduled for 2023. Check it out:

In WandaVisionAgatha Harkness (Hahn) was responsible for much of the misfortune that befell Wanda after the heroine, in a moment of weakness, trapped a small town in a parallel reality based on sitcoms americans.

At the end of the miniseries, broadcast in early 2021 by Disney+the witch was dominated by the Scarlet Witch, who made a kind of magical brainwashing to imprison the villain in Westview. Agatha: House of Harkness must continue the villain’s story and also uncover her past.

