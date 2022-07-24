Crater opens into swimming pool and sucks in two people in Israel

A pool was swallowed by a crater that formed at the bottom of the building, sucking all the water and dragging two people into the hole. One of them managed to escape with minor injuries, but the second was carried away by suction and ended up dying.

Search teams working at the scene, in the city of Karmei Yosef, in Israel, found the body after a complex rescue operation, which took four hours. The operation required the assistance of cameras attached to the rescuers’ helmets while they were underground, according to The Times of Israel.

To make the rescue, the agents had to build a support structure to prevent the surface of the pool from collapsing further on them. The incident took place during a party, held for employees of a company.

A member of the rescue team reported that “the extraction was complicated and difficult for the team”, and that “the tunnels under the structure diverged into smaller tunnels, which could compromise the integrity of the building”.

Professor Shmuel Marco, from Tel Aviv’s geophysics department, said he believed the sinkhole was not the result of a geological fault, but of poor planning: “It is likely that water seeped under the pool and eroded the ground that was there”.

Source: IG



