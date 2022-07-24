CRB goalkeeper Diogo Silva almost scores a goal in Novorizontino with a shot from his own area; watch | crb

The game between CRB and Novorizontino had a special bid this Saturday, for the 20th round of Serie B. In the 46th minute of the second half, goalkeeper Diogo Silva, from the Alagoas team, filled his foot inside his area, without much pretension. The ball, however, traveled almost the entire field and, when it took effect when it touched the lawn, it gave the opposing goalkeeper the biggest scare.

Vinícius was not well placed and also lost track of the beam. Just when he thought not, the ball came like a comet.

He straightened his body quickly and stretched out to palm the way he could, putting it to the corner. The fan at the Rei Pelé Stadium stopped for a few seconds and looked forward to seeing a goal from a goalkeeper in Maceió.

In the end, CRB won by 2 to 1 and celebrated the good debut in the return. The team is now seventh in Serie B, with 28 points.

1 of 1 Vinícius almost conceded a goal from CRB’s goalkeeper — Photo: Reproduction Premiere Vinícius almost conceded a goal from the CRB goalkeeper – Photo: Reproduction Premiere

The CRB has already starred in another magical move in this Brazilian. Against Sampaio Corrêa, center forward Anselmo Ramon scored an anthological goal from outside the area, with a volley, and so far has won all the most beautiful bid disputes in this edition of Serie B. He even received a plaque from the club.