Criticism echoes within Vasco and pressure Maurício Souza in office | vasco

After the third defeat in the last six games, the atmosphere is not at all favorable to Maurício Souza’s work at Vasco. The protests of the fans increased after the setback for the lantern Vila Nova, this Saturday, and the internal pressure also weighs against the coach, who balances in the position after eight matches. But, for now, there is no indication that the club will make a change in the technical command.

Vasco won just five points out of a possible 18, and the drop in performance worries. President Jorge Salgado did not travel to Goiânia with the delegation, but he will probably sit down with the football department on the squad’s return to Rio to understand what is happening.

Salgado’s political allies are dissatisfied with Maurício Souza’s campaign and understand that the commander’s departure is the best option. The atmosphere in the locker room and at the club is not the best at a time of change, also off the pitch: the process of selling SAF to 777 Partners changes Vasco’s day-to-day, which is in constant contact with the American group. The tendency is for the company to talk to the Vasco managers about the pressure on Maurício.

The change in the lineup against Vila Nova is a factor that irritated fans and people at the club. The coach vetoed midfielder Yuri Lara, one of the mainstays of the team in the season, to put Zé Gabriel, who had not been a starter since the Carioca Championship. The change surprised the players themselves.

The decision, however, should not come from the president, who supports the work of football manager Carlos Brazil, responsible for hiring Maurício Souza. Jorge Salgado will wait for a signal from the leader to define the future of the Vasco commander.

Since Salgado assumed the presidency of Vasco, he has resisted the change of coaches. Recently, he experienced pressure similar to Zé Ricardo, who accumulated three draws in the first rounds of Serie B and was the target of external and internal criticism. On the occasion, the president, together with Carlos Brazil, shielded the technician and was successful. The team ended up fitting in and started a sequence of good results to establish itself in the G-4. Zé resigned and paved the way for Maurício to arrive.

It is worth remembering that Maurício Souza was not a unanimous name when Vasco decided to hire him, supported by the football manager. 777 itself, which still does not have decision-making power, was absent from commenting on the negotiation, but had another favorite for the position: André Jardine.

The moment is silent in the football department. Maurício Souza gave a press conference after the defeat at Serra Dourada and was serene in relation to the criticism from Vasco, who returned to boo the coach after protests also last Tuesday, in the draw against Ituano.

– I’ve said other times, that at this moment, when things don’t happen, I don’t expect anything else. I’m going to the field and I’m not shaken by it. I know it will only change if we get results. The crowd wants to come and support. If the result doesn’t come, she will boo – said Maurício.

Vasco returns to Rio de Janeiro this Sunday, and the cast will return to CT Moacyr Barbosa on Monday for the game against CRB, at 7pm next Thursday, in São Januário. The week promises to be one of much debate in the football department.

