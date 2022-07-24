Cruzeiro assistant reveals backstage of outbreak and uncertainty about the lineup until hours before departure | cruise

After victory against Bahia, for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B at Mineirão, Cruzeiro’s assistant coach, Martín Varini, revealed details about the outbreak of gastroenteritis that affected members of the club’s delegation in recent days. Varini was responsible for leading the team on the field, as Pezzolano was suspended.

According to the Uruguayan, more than half of the cast felt sick with vomiting and diarrhea after the trip to the capital of Alagoas, in the middle of the week. Even this Saturday morning, Varini still didn’t know which players he could count on in the match. In addition to the squad, members of the coaching staff also suffered from discomfort.

“It was very difficult. The reality is that this morning we still didn’t know who was going to play”

– The players felt it physically, because Maceió was a 10-hour trip, and in less than 48 hours we are already playing again with players who felt bad and others who couldn’t play. Rafael Cabral still played an excellent game and had vomiting and diarrhea, as well as more than 50% of the squad and the commission.

Part of Cruzeiro’s cast and coaching staff contracted gastroenteritis on the trip to Maceió, last Wednesday. Cruzeiro states that it was aware that Maceió was experiencing health problems. The club took mineral water to last Wednesday’s match against CSA and gave guidance on some precautions.

However, Cruzeiro understands that there was no way to surround all the possibilities of possible contamination in Maceió. In the capital, a case has already begun to be identified by the Minas Gerais club

There was no training on Friday for the athletes who re-introduced themselves. Some of them, like the goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, didn’t even come home. She stayed in treatment to recover at Toca da Raposa. She needed to take a serum for rehydration. Still on Saturday, he didn’t know if he would be cast. the goalkeeper went match hero saving at least four great chances for Bahia.

Even with a mixed team, and with players who were not 100% on the field, Cruzeiro managed to make a good match against Bahia, and left Mineirão with a 1-0 victory. For Varini, the delivery of the players shows the philosophy of the commission’s work: that of not accepting excuses.

– So, it’s been very difficult for us, but our culture and way of working is to have no excuses and go game by game. We knew they were tired, but today they showed the heart that this team has. We have a dream and we can’t make excuses, we always have to give our best and so we focus on the players who were doing well. Luckily, we came with Paulo (Pezzolano) in our heads. We’ve been working together for a long time and players can quickly adjust to what we ask for, what the game asks for and that’s how it was done – he concludes.