Cruzeiro forwards loan from midfielder Chay, from Botafogo

photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo Chay should be Cruzeiro’s new reinforcement for the Serie B sequel

Cruzeiro is close to making another signing official. The midfielder Chay should sign with the celestial club in the next few days, on loan. The 31-year-old player belongs to Botafogo.

Chay has lost ground at the Rio club in recent months. The midfielder had a transfer sent to Bahia, but Cruzeiro won the competition. The information was released by the channel Sou Mais Bahia and confirmed by Superesportes.

The celestial club has an agreement with the player on loan until the end of the year. If it is the desire of the Raposa board, the midfielder can be bought permanently.

Chay was Botafogo’s big name in the Srie B dispute last year. With eight goals and eight assists in 31 games, he commanded the title campaign for the Rio de Janeiro team.