Cruzeiro x Bahia: highlight in victory, Rafael Cabral overcomes treatment with serum and had uncertain lineup | cruise

After 1-0 victory over Bahia at Mineirão, Cruzeiro’s goalkeeper revealed that he was feeling sick and had to receive saline hours before the match. Rafael Cabral had an uncertain lineup until shortly before the match. He was the team’s hero in the match and suffered from gastroenteritis after the trip to Maceió in the middle of the week and even during the game.

After the trip to Maceió, Rafael Cabral began to show the first signs of gastroenteritis and began to receive intensive care from Cruzeiro’s medical department. He didn’t even return home, staying at Fox Hole in treatment since his return.

With little time left for the ball to roll, the goalkeeper had no confirmed lineup. The list of related Cruises was only defined this Saturday morning.

With just over an hour to go, Cruzeiro reported that Lucas Oliveira and Fernando Canesin were vetoed from the match, due to ill feeling. These were the most serious cases. Other athletes managed to have game conditions, despite not being 100%.

More than 50% of the cast had some condition that traveled to Maceió had gastroenteritis.

At the end of the match, the goalkeeper made a point of thanking the club’s medical team and said that, on Saturday morning, he needed to receive a saline solution.

– I can’t help but thank the doctors, our nurse who stayed here with me all morning, helping me, giving me a saline solution. We have a dream and we will do everything to make it come true. There were several players, it wasn’t just me. There were seven, technical commission. Glory to God for that, that we achieved this victory.

Rafael Cabral had a decisive action so that Cruzeiro would not concede goals from Bahia. Saved at least two chances in the first half. In the second, he was even more activated. He prevented a goal face to face, when the team was already playing with one player less. In stoppage time, he prevented a header from Luiz Otávio in a spectacular save.

After the match, the goalkeeper was cheered by the crowd, was hugged by his teammates and even received praise from Bahia’s goalkeeper, Danilo Fernandes.

– Rafael’s total merit. I’ve seen him do this before. It has merits of the opponent. It’s not just blaming those who score. It has the merit of those who produce, risk, involve. We try, we try. Rafael closed the goal. We could be playing until now, and he would be defending. We seek the game at all times. Raise your head. Direct confrontation. We won at home, they won here – said the goalkeeper of Bahia.

