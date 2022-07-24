Cruzeiro X Bahia – Supersports

31
In Bahia’s counterattack, Didi launches Dav at the tip. The attacker tries to stretch the pass to the area and Cruzeiro’s marking makes the cut.
30
In a corner kick, Matheus Bidu crosses into the area. Luiz Otvio cuts high on the second post.
29
Lucas Mugni’s cross cut by the Minas defense. Daniel is left with plenty, but kicks on top of Hugo Moura.
28
Cruzeiro attack caught offside.
27
Bahia works the ball with Lucas Mugni and Daniel.
26
Game paralyzed so that Geovane Jesus can receive medical attention.
25
Filipe Machado gets a corner rebound and shoots close to the goal defended by Danilo Fernandes.
24
Geovane Jesus receives for the tip to invade the area, but is stuck in the marking of Matheus Bahia.
23
Cruzeiro plays a game of patience, spinning the ball until he finds a gap in Bahia’s marking.
21
Pablo Siles tries to trigger Brock on the left, but he goes too far and the ball is lost on the sideline.
20
Home team exchange passes from foot to foot in midfield.
19
In this first half, Bahia positions the players to steal the ball and go out on the counterattack.
17
In Bahia’s definition of a fast counterattack, Ra receives a throw in the back of the defense. Rafael Cabral comes out at the attacker’s feet and makes a great save.
16
Matheus Bidu is left with the defense, he tries the strike from outside the area and Danilo Fernandes defends in two halves.
15
The referee shows Luvannor a yellow card for fouling Rezende.
14
Luvannor tries to dribble out, but ends up disarmed by the visiting team.
13
Matheus Bahia makes a pass to Lucas Mugni, who stopped with a foul.
12
In support of the attack, Eduardo Brock stretches the pass into the area, but Edu does not reach the ball.
11
Neto Moura starts playing and leads Cruzeiro’s transition from defense to attack.
9
In another corner kick by Cruzeiro, Matheus Bidu crosses into the area and Z Ivaldo heads in without direction.
8
Neto Moura takes a corner from the left into the area, but no one finds anything from above.
7
Edu receives a release in command of the attack, brings it to the beat and demands goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes.
6
Bruno Rodrigues makes the pass and calls Neto Moura to organize play.
5
Bahia recovers the ball, Andr tries to make a counterattack on the right, but is soon fouled.
4
Luvannor receives on the side of the field and uses speed to take the Minas Gerais club to the attack.
two
Z Ivaldo puts a lot of power in direct connection with the attack, Luvannor does not reach and the ball is lost outside the field.
1
The visiting team exchanges passes in midfield to the boos of the local crowd.
0
The duel for Serie B begins!
0
Edu is Cruzeiro’s top scorer in Serie B (5 goals), while Dav is Bahia’s top scorer (4 goals).
0
BAHIA: Danilo Fernandes; Andr, Luiz Otvio, Gabriel Xavier and Didi; Matheus Bahia, Rezende, Lucas Mugni, Daniel and Ra; dav.
0
CRUISE: Rafael Cabral; Geovane Jesus, Z Ivaldo, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Bido; Filipe Machado, Pablo Siles and Neto Moura; Bruno Rodrigues, Luvannor and Edu.
0
The schedules are defined by the technicians Martin Varini (Cruzeiro) and Enderson Moreira (Bahia).
0
Cruzeiro x Bahia duel at the top of the standings. The Minas Gerais club leads Serie B with 42 points, while Tricolor 3 is placed with 34 points.
0
Good afternoon, fans! Today we will follow Cruzeiro x Bahia for Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Follow every move in the game.