Cssio should not face Atltico-MG; Carlos Miguel can debut for Corinthians

Cássio should be absent from Corinthians against Atlético-MG, this Sunday, at Mineirão. The goalkeeper, according to the My Helm, felt back pain again and should not even travel to Belo Horizonte. Matheus Donelli and Carlos Miguel are vying for the spot, with more chance of debut than the second.

The Corinthians squad finished preparing to face the team from the capital of Minas Gerais this Saturday morning. After the day’s training, the players and coaching staff are concentrated until the trip to Minas Gerais.

On the 16th, lower back pain prevented Cássio from playing against Ceará, at Castelão. At the time, who was defending the goal of Corinthians was Matheus Donelli. Against Coritiba, however, Gigante returned to the goal and equaled Ronaldo Giovanelli’s number of games, 602 matches.

Carlos Miguel was hired by Corinthians in August 2021 and never had the opportunity to take the field, despite having already been listed for some matches. The goalkeeper is 23 years old and has a contract with the Parque São Jorge club until 2023.

It is worth remembering that on his arrival, the goalkeeper sector was one of the busiest at Timão (Caíque França, Ivan and Guilherme Castellani were still at Corinthians).

