Cuca explains return to Atlético-MG: “I couldn’t refuse”

O Atlético-MG officially announced this Saturday morning the return of coach Cuca, who arrives to replace Argentine Turco Mohamed, who was fired after the stumble against Cuiabá. In a video released by the club’s social networks, the coach said that “there was no way to refuse” the invitation of the Rooster.

“I come here to communicate my return, this time in an official way. I had a call from the board and, momentarily, I’m going to interrupt my project, but I couldn’t fail to meet this request from the board and the mass”, said Cuca.

“I will join the group of players in this new endeavor, difficult, but with great optimism that we can meet everyone’s wishes. My story with Galo is very long, very beautiful, and I could not refuse my services to the club. that I love so much. Let’s go strong once again”, he commented.

In charge, our idol, once again: welcome back, Cuca! 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/mZ1Joqg2JH — Atletico (@Atletico) July 23, 2022

After the Argentine’s departure, the name of the Atletico idol began to be aired at Galo. Part of the crowd, in turn, also asked for the return of the 59-year-old commander, who won the Brazil’s Cupthe Brasileirão Serie A and the Minas Gerais Championship in 2021 – in total, there were 71 games, 48 ​​wins, 14 draws and nine defeats. He will lead the team until the end of this year.

After the three titles, Cuca broke the bond that would run until the end of this year and left Atlético-MG on December 28, 2021, citing personal problems. He also stated “that he would not work at any other club in 2022, to dedicate himself solely to family matters”.

Free on the market since the beginning of 2022, the coach was even speculated in the Flamengo, in mid-June, after the resignation of Paulo Sousa. On that occasion, he stated that he was “totally focused” on his social project in Curitiba, the “Instituto Treinador Cuca”, aimed at children.

Cuca also said he would go to Qatar with the aim of “following the World Cup closely”. Because of this, he would have the “thought of just taking on a new project next season”.

This will be Cuca’s third spell at Atlético-MG. In his first period at the head of the team, he won the Campeonato Mineiro twice (2012 and 2013) and won the only Liberators cup of the club (2013).

Coming from a draw with cuiabá 1-1, Atlético-MG returns to the pitch this Sunday, at 18:00h (Brasília time), when it receives the Corinthians at Mineirão, but will still be commanded by Lucas Gonçalves, technical assistant of the fixed commission of the Minas Gerais team. The match is valid for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Leave your comment