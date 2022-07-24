Dani Alves cites ‘Chapolin’ and ‘Chaves’ and justifies his choice for Mexico

Presented as a reinforcement for Pumas, from Mexico, where he will have a one-year contract, Daniel Alves mentioned the series ‘Chapolin’ and ‘Chaves’ in his first interview as an athlete for the new club. Daniel Alves explained that the Mexican series he watched as a child helped him build a relationship with the Latin American country.

“I have had a relationship with Mexico since I was little. Somehow this country has always moved me, this people. And all my childhood I watched Chaves, Chapolin, Chiquititas. They marked my childhood. Maybe my passion for this culture comes from there. At the end of the day, it’s a challenge. The opportunity arose to come to Mexico and I’m here”, declared the right-back in an interview with the Mexican broadcaster “TUDN”.

In addition to the aforementioned ‘passion for Mexican culture’, Daniel Alves said he chose Mexico because he knew that several Brazilians were successful in the local championship and because it is a country where the Brazilian team has had good times.

“You have to wait a little for the good things in life. Maybe [a negociação] It took a little longer for that. I’m glad to be here, live this experience […] I chose Mexico because of the relationship it has with Brazil. Many Brazilians made history in the local championship. The selection was very happy here in some situations. That’s why,” added Daniel Alves.

After undergoing medical exams and being approved, Daniel Alves has already done his first training on the field. According to the Mexican press, in order to pay the player’s salaries, Pumas has money from sponsors and marketing that can be collected from the arrival of the Brazilian.