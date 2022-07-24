Daniella Perez did the last scene alone and silently before she was killed







Daniella in the final scene: the image that marked her farewell to life Photo: reproduction

At around 8:30 pm on December 28, 1992, Daniella Perez recorded his last scene of that day’s script for the soap opera ‘De Corpo e Alma’. It would also be his last life.

As the character Yasmin, she goes down the stairs of the family’s house, stops on the last step and leans on the banister. No words, too many emotions. A sad and apprehensive look.

The worksheet from the entrance of the production company Tycoon, in Barra da Tjuca, west of Rio, where the soap opera was recorded, shows that the actress left with her car, an Escort, at 9:10 pm.

Shortly after, she would be found dead in a nearby bush. Her body had 18 stab wounds. the castmate William of Padua and his then wife, Paula Thomazwere sentenced to 19 and 18 years in prison, respectively.

Almost 30 years later, the case made headlines again with the premiere of the documentary series ‘Brutal Pact: The Assassination of Daniella Perez’ on HBO Max.

The actress lived a special moment in her personal life and career. She was happily married to the actor Raul Gazolla. On TV, it reached the height of popularity.

That was his fourth novel. He had already done ‘Kananga do Japão’, in Manchete, and ‘Barriga de Aluguel’ and ‘O Dono do Mundo’, in Globo. Touted as a revelation with a bright future, she came to be called ‘Brazil’s new girlfriend’.

Three days before her death, Daniella had moved countless viewers by appearing as the Virgin Mary in a staging in the special by singer Roberto Carlos.

In ‘De Corpo e Alma’, Yasmin’s scenes continued on air until January 16, 1993. The departure of the character was explained with a study trip abroad. A stuntwoman filmed the farewell scene at the airport.

All the scenes of Guilherme de Padua playing the bus conductor Bira, in love with Yasmin, were cut, with no explanation for his disappearance from the plot. The telenovela ended on March 5, with 185 chapters.

Despite being a ratings success (average of 52 points), ‘De Corpo e Alma’ was never rerun out of respect for the memory of Daniella Perez and out of consideration for her mother, the author of the telenovela, Gloria Perez.