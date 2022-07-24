Danton Mello comments on Globo’s departure after the ‘fiasco’ of “Um Lugar ao Sol”: “I was not surprised”

The actor revealed that he was afraid to leave the station and commented on criticism regarding the last soap opera he participated in.

Outside the Globo casting team, the actor Danton Mello commented on what he felt when he left one of the largest broadcasters in the country and recalled his role in the soap opera “A Place in the Sun”seen by a large part of the public as one of the biggest “fiascos” of prime-time TV.

Despite having one of the worst ratings of the time, Danton says that the experience of recording the soap opera was great: “So, what can I say and confirm that it was a nice soap opera to do. And yes, I really liked the end result. I always like to look on the positive side of life. He understands?”, comments.

In an interview with the website NaTelinha, Mello even mentioned the comments from viewers regarding his character having been “downsized” during the plot and not having so much prominence: “I wasn’t surprised. It was a character that already had its timeline in the soap opera and just like everything else, it had its cycle in the plot.”, he explains.

Following his acting career outside the soap operas, he says that he has not felt fear at any time and that this is not the end: “Fear never. Sure! We are sorry for having had a long history, as you said, we have been with you for thirty-seven years, but they were not uninterrupted, since during that time I went out a few times and ended up doing two soap operas on Manchete and two soap operas on SBT, but who you know soon I’m back to a new job in the house because the doors didn’t close, on the contrary”, concludes optimistically.