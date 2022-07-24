Death certificate reveals the actor’s cause of death

James Caan’s death certificate reveals the cause of death for the actor, famous for playing Sonny Corleone in the “The Godfather” franchise. He died at age 82 in early July.

According to the document obtained by TMZ, Caan died after having a heart attack. The actor also suffered from coronary artery disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart failure.

The certificate also states that Caan died at 9:02 pm on July 6 at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. He was buried in the Eden Memorial Park Jewish Cemetery, also in California, where stars such as comedians Groucho Marx and Lenny Bruce are also buried.

Success in the 70’s

After playing the older brother of Michael Corleone in “The Godfather”, a performance that earned him his only Oscar nomination, James Caan became one of the main names of the 1970s in Hollywood. The actor participated in productions such as the crime comedy “Freebie and the Bean” (1974), alongside Alan Arkin, and the fictional dystopian “Rollerball” (1975). He also starred in Barbra Streisand’s musical film “Funny Lady” (1975).

However, in the early 1980s, he experienced one of the most difficult moments of his life when he was out of the spotlight due to the death of his sister and drug addiction. He would star in the thriller “The Holcroft Covenandt”, but was replaced by Michael Cnine and stayed away from the world of acting until 1987 when partner Ford Coppola invited him to participate in the Vietnam war drama “Gardens of Stone” (1987).

Other outstanding works of the actor are “A Leprechaun in New York” (2003), “Crazy Obsession” (1990) and “Profession: Thief” (1981).