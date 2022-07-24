Defender of Heroes gets new trailer at SDCC

Excited for the series?

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes, a new series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+, broke the internet when the first trailer for the series was released. Among memes and criticisms about the quality of the character’s CGI, there was only talk about the fun heroine of Marvel. Now, during San Diego Comic-Con, the jade giant just got a new trailer.

In the series, we follow Jennifer Waltersa successful lawyer who, after an accident, ends up transforming into the charismatic and powerful She-Hulk after a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. Having to deal with her newfound powers, Jen has to balance her civilian life with her heroic adventures, doing it all in a good mood.

Now, in the new trailer for the series, we can see a little more of the heroine’s sense of humor and what awaits us in production. Watch trailer below:

With Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulkthe series will also feature the presence of Hulkheroine’s cousin, Wongthe current Sorcerer Supreme of the MCU, and the villains titania and Abominable.

A new poster for the series has also been released by Marvel Studios:

Excited for the series?

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes will have nine episodes and premiere day august 17only on Disney+.

