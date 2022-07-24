Demonizing antidepressants can lead to a worsening in mental health care, says USP psychiatrist

the demonization of antidepressant medication can lead to a worsening of attention to mental healthalert the psychiatrist Jose Gallucci Netodirector of the electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) service at the Psychiatry Institute of the USP School of Medicine.

A British study published in the scientific journal Molecular Psychiatry said there is no “compelling” evidence that depression is associated with low serotonin concentrations or activityaxis on which part of the drugs try to act.

He points out that the study only points out limitations of the chemical imbalance theory – something already widespread in the area -, in addition to opening doors for research into the relationship of other neurotransmitters and also the long-term investigation of the effectiveness of antidepressant drugs.

“Never stop taking your antidepressant without guidance from your psychiatrist”, he guides. The origin of depression, explains the professional, has not yet been discovered, but it is probably multifactorial and complex.

Do you think the review is relevant? Does it open new doors in the field of psychiatry?

It is an important study, because it corroborates the perception of many psychiatrists who understand that this theory of monoamines, which includes not only serotonin, but noradrenaline and dopamine, has always been insufficient to explain depression.

It is not a groundbreaking study. It corroborates something we already knew: there is no correlation between serotonin levels and being depressed or not. How did we already know that? Because when we prescribe antidepressants, we do not measure serotonin beforehand, the sieve to indicate or not is based on the clinical diagnosis.

We also know that when you treat patients with depression, 30% do not respond to antidepressants. This was already an element that made us strongly suspect that this mechanism did not explain all cases.

Although the biological marker for depression is sought in scientific research, this marker still does not exist. This does not mean that we will not discover that mental illness does not have a biological basis, it means that mental illness probably has a multifactorial and complex origin. Seeing the lack of serotonin as a cause of depression is a reductionism.

In what context and why did serotonin and this theory end up in the spotlight when talking about depression?

The first medications that, through observation, were found to have an antidepressant effect were medications that bound to serotonin, norepinephrine, and dopamine receptors. And many patients improved (with these first medications), so it is also useless to demonize the biochemical imbalance theory simply because serotonin did not establish a cause and effect correlation.

One of the study’s suggestions is that professionals no longer inform patients that depression is a condition related to low concentrations of serotonin. What do you think?

This information should never have been given because it is a misguided simplification. I have never informed a patient of mine that his depression was caused by low serotonin levels. Even though I know a lot of people do that. The correct information is that we don’t know the origin of depression and we have some theories, among them this one, but that probably don’t explain everything or all cases.

The researchers call for more studies on antidepressant medications. What does that mean? Should we stop prescribing antidepressants?

No way. We need to know better the mechanism of action of antidepressants, this depends on investment in research. We need long-term studies to primarily assess the effectiveness of antidepressants, because in medicine we usually only have short-term studies.

The introduction of antidepressants and psychotropic drugs in the treatment of mental illnesses is a watershed in the mental health of the population. We were only able to deinstitutionalize serious cases and close the asylums in the psychiatric reform because of antidepressants and electroconvulsive therapy. If we start to demonize antidepressants, we will have a worsening of mental health care, and Brazil has an absurd growth in the number of suicides in the last two decades.

The study sheds some light on the influence of external factors on depression. Could you talk a little bit about that?

We know that depression is multifactorial and adverse, external and traumatic events, especially in early and middle childhood and adolescence, confer vulnerability to mental disorders. Sexual abuse, physical abuse, domestic violence, school bullying are some examples.

During the pandemic we saw an expansion of sales of antidepressants and mood stabilizers, do you think this is related to these external factors? Did the pandemic generate more stress?

I am a constructive critic of this view that the pandemic has worsened mental disorders, because the studies that have shown worsening are studies that have used scales that measure symptoms. And measuring symptom is different from measuring mental disorder. Everyone was stressed in the pandemic, regardless of lockdown and isolation.

People’s mental health got worse because they became more stressed, worried, once there were people dying left and right. I think there has been a worsening of mental disorders in specific populations: women, non-white and low-income populations.

I think there has been an increase in drug sales because we have privileged medicating symptoms rather than diagnoses. We live in a moment in society that is quite or reasonably hedonistic, based on ‘I need to be happy’, ‘I need to seek pleasure at any cost’. Medicalizing distress is a mistake, because antidepressants have a low effect size for depressive symptoms that do not constitute a depressive disorder. Today, patients tolerate very little suffering.

We see not only sales increasing, but diagnoses as well. Do we live in a more “depressive” society or are we having more access to mental health?

One thing does not exclude the other. Especially in large urban centers, due to external factors such as lifestyle, work overload, stress overload, low tolerance for suffering, we have a society that is more prone to feeling depressed. And we also have — even though the stigma of mental illness is high — it’s a lot less stigma than it was 10, 30 years ago, so people today seek more help and obviously you make more diagnoses.