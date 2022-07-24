Denise Rocha starts selling sexy images at R$3,000 on an adult platform

Lawyer Denise Rocha, who has participated in the reality show A Fazenda, announced that she started selling sexy photos on an online platform. The videos and photos are sold for around R$3,000 each, depending on the “sensuality” of the image. The platform is Privacy, which has adult content.

Denise explained how the idea of ​​selling sexy photos came about: “I’ve been working with media for over 10 years. With this experience, it’s natural to run this content. My fans always praised me when I posted advertisements for lingerie, swimwear and gym clothes. The idea came up, therefore, to post more sexy photos and videos, in addition to the ones I post on Instagram”, he commented.

The former contestant on the show A Fazenda also commented that fans were very excited after she went on to sell the sexy images. “Fans took it as great news, given that it was something they had asked for. They were amazed and some were surprised too,” she concluded.

Denise says that the sexy photos didn’t intensify her body care, as she always had this self-demand as a model. However, her gaze is now focused on content creation opportunities. In addition to pleasing the fans, the goal is to have a new source of income.