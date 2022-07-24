Digital banks surpass ‘banks’ in account opening for the 1st time

the advance of digital banks was even greater during the Covid-19 pandemic. The ease of opening an account and even the practicality of getting all services without leaving home are some of the reasons for the success of digital banks. So much so that today they surpass physical banks when it comes to opening an account.

The social isolation caused by the pandemic has increased the digitization of banking services. And in this aspect, digital ones were much more prepared than physical banks. After all, they already dominated the virtual service, because that is the essence of all of them.

Digital banks outperform physical banks in account opening

For the first time, digital banks surpassed physical banks in opening accounts in Brazil. The data are from the 30th Febraban Banking Technology Survey. As a result, cell phones are responsible for 56% of banking transactions carried out in Brazil. Last year alone, there were 10.8 million new accounts in digital banks.

According to the survey data, the result represents an increase of 66% compared to 2020. On the other hand, physical banks recorded 9.9 million open accounts. After cell phones, banking transactions are carried out in small card cases, with 16%, through internet banking (14%). ATMs now account for only 6%.

Based on these numbers, if mobile and internet banking services are added together, around 70% of transactions were carried out through digital channels.

The result proves that Brazilians are increasingly relying on the security of internet banking services. And they bet on these means for advantages that include the practicality and speed provided by digital services.