Digital Foundry praises the performance of the PC version of the new Saints Row

A video published by the site claims that the technical part of the reboot is quite promising.

Launching on the 23rd of August, The reboot of the Saints Row series has already arrived in the hands of Digital Foundry, which did a preliminary review of its PC version. using a Core i7 7700K combined with a RTX 3080the site stated that the game is making good use of modern development resources, although some concessions have to be made for it to run on 4K and 60 frames with all effects maxed out.

Digital Foundry claims that for this to happen, it took reduce game resolution to 83% of desired number. From that moment on, the new Saints Row maintained the desired 60 frames, revealing a universe with impressive physics of objectives and with very detailed scenarios and clothing.

One of the praised aspects of the PC version is that, in addition to having a wide variety of options, any change made results in an immediate in-game update. The site claims that this helps to more clearly perceive effects that may have subtle differences between their quality levels, such as ray tracing ambient occlusion (RTAO).

Final version of the game could be even better

Digital Foundry claims that while the new Saints Row has some inconsistent elements in its presentation, he is able to deliver impressive views. The site notes that the version it had access to is still preliminary, which means that some of the technical issues reported during testing (which lasted approximately 3 hours) can be resolved in the final release.

Among the issues faced are a crash that resulted in the loss of a save, which isn’t exactly unexpected for an older build. “We’ll have to wait and see where the final package puts us, but what I saw was more than enough to understand the direction the Saints Row series is heading.”, said the vehicle.

Digital Foundry’s hope is that, in its final version, the game will be able to run the 4K at 30 frames per second on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with ray tracing effects turned on — or the 1080p in the specific case of Series S. The game is scheduled for release on October 23 this year and is now available for pre-order in digital stores on all compatible platforms.

Source: Eurogamer