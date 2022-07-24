Disabled dog cries as he realizes where his new owners are taking him

In May of this year, a little dog named Bevo received the best gift ever. After spending a lot of time on the streets with two canine friends, he was finally adopted. But this was only possible thanks to a rescue group.

The dog exploring the new house. (Photo: Facebook / Stray Rescue of St. Louis)

Bevo is a black-coated mutt with white paws who suffers from a condition called cerebellar hypoplasia. All the members of the trio have this health condition, so living on the streets seemed like their only destiny.

But everything changed when the organization Stray Rescue rescued them and took them to the St. Louis, Missouri, United States. The disease does not cause pain, but of course lay people who saw them on the street thought that they could and that they could not have a good and ordinary life, so they spent a lot of time surviving.

After arriving at the foster home, a couple from Atlanta ended up meeting the puppy and fell in love immediately. Bevo finally got a home and tutors. A video of the dog arriving at the new home was posted to facebook on May 20th.

The happy dog ​​in the yard. (Photo: Facebook / Stray Rescue of St. Louis)

In the scenes the dog is walking around the yard in a kind of awkward way due to illness. The tutor is crouched further forward encouraging you to explore the site. It’s as if the little dog couldn’t believe that he finally had a home to stay and gain comfort.

During the walk, the tutor encourages the puppy, knowing that he is a good animal and deserves all the love in the world.

At one point in the video, you can see that the dog has tears in his eyes, thrilled to have finally been rescued and adopted. Since leaving the streets, Bevo’s life has changed overnight.

The dog heading towards the owner. (Photo: Facebook / Stray Rescue of St. Louis)

He will take some time to get used to the routine and he will also have to understand that he no longer has to worry about looking for food to survive, in the house he will have everything he needs and then some.

The video shared on the profile of the shelter where Bevo was before the adoption, got more than 2,200 views, 121,000 likes and 3,800 comments.

“This literally brought me tears of pure happiness!!! He is such a perfectly precious baby! I never get tired of watching this video!! I am very happy for him and his family. He deserves the best life ever and it looks like he’s going to get it!! Praise God and thank you Stray Rescue!! Congratulations Bevo and tutors! I wish you all the blessings always!!, commented an internet user.

“He is so cute, seeing these kind of dogs we see that they are always happy and seeing what he is going through shows that it doesn’t stop them from doing anything, these dogs are so adorable and happy. God bless him and the love of his owner, it makes me with happy tears,” said a second.

“Oh, that warmed my heart. Bevo is such a sweet angel. Knowing he is in such a loving and wonderful home is so beautiful. Happily ever after Bevo and family!”. added Karen.

The puppy in the backyard of the new house. (Photo: Facebook / Stray Rescue of St. Louis)

Bevo and her canine friends deserve a loving home, and the others are sure to be adopted too.

See below:

