Discover the only option to watch the direct confrontation between Corinthians and Atlético Mineiro

Corinthians and Atlético Mineiro face each other at 6 pm this Sunday, at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte, for the last round of the first round of the Brazilian Championship. The fan who wants to follow the match will have only one option on television.

The channel responsible for broadcasting the match will be the Premiereof Grupo Globo, through subscription in pay per view. The narration is by Rogério Corrêa and comments by Henrique Fernandes, Paulo Nunes and Sandro Meira Ricci.

For those who want to follow the match with the team of My Helmonline and free, there are three options:

Real-time narration of My Helm starting at 5pm, always one hour before the duel, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

starting at 5pm, always one hour before the duel, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates; YouTube broadcast starts at 4pm, with live narration and post-game commentary;

transmission in Glue, Faithful!, with journalists Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli. THE live also starts at 4pm.

Corinthians and Atlético Mineiro, both with 32 points in the Brasileirão leaderboard, are fighting for the direct place in the vice-leadership. Thus, in addition to the positive result in a direct confrontation for the national title, the Parque São Jorge club seeks to shorten the distance to the leader.

Palmeiras is at the top of the competition, with 36 points so far. Abel Ferreira’s men receive Internacional (sixth place), at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, at 4 pm this Sunday.

