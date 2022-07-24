Diseases associated with sugary drinks lead SUS to spend R$ 3 billion per year

Bill 2183/2019 is pending in the Senate. The text proposes the creation of a Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain (Cide) of 20% on soft drinks and other ultra-processed beverages – one of the main sources of sugar in the population’s diet, associated with the emergence of serious and disabling diseases. Of the amount collected with the tribute, 80% would be allocated to the National Health Fund, to be used by the SUS. The remaining 20% ​​would be invested in sports and parasports projects.

The Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe) made the calculations and came to the conclusion that the measure would mean a contribution of R$ 4.7 billion per year to the public coffers. Also according to Fipe, the adjustment would lead to a 20% drop in the consumption of sweetened beverages, which would be replaced by healthier products such as water, natural juice and milk. Expenses reach R$ 3 billion a year, highlights the research “The hidden side of sugary drinks: diseases, deaths and health costs”, by the Instituto de Efectividad Clinica y Sanitaria (IECS), in Buenos Aires.

Of this total, approximately BRL 140 million is spent on obesity and overweight cases and BRL 2.8 billion is spent on care for conditions such as type 2 diabetes, cancer or heart, kidney, cerebrovascular, respiratory and musculoskeletal complications.

The increase in taxes on soft drinks and ultra-processed beverages follows guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) and has the support of Brazilian medical societies. Some 50 countries levy higher taxes on sugary drinks – including Portugal, the UK, France and Mexico. Meanwhile, in Brazil, the Internal Revenue Service estimates that we fail to collect about R$3.8 billion a year in tax incentives granted to soft drink manufacturers.