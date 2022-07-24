Disney Announces Two New Marvel ‘Avengers’ Films at Comic-Con

Disney Actors Attend Comic-Con (photo: Jesse Grant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Disney announced a new Marvel superhero movie saga with two new “Avengers” titles on Saturday at Comic-Con and gave fans a first trailer for its “Black Panther” sequel. Marvel productions have dominated the world’s box office in recent years. “Avengers: Endgame,” released in 2019, quickly became the highest-grossing film in history, grossing over $2.79 billion.

“I wonder if you guys don’t mind getting ahead a little,” studio president Kevin Feige told die-hard superhero fans gathered in the showroom for more than an hour at the San Diego Convention Center.

“Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars” will hit theaters in 2025, the president announced. These films will follow in the footsteps of “Avengers: Endgame,” which created unprecedented media buzz by bringing together the intrigue featured in previous Marvel films.

The two new “Avengers” titles will conclude the next “saga” of more than a dozen interconnected movies and television shows in the “Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Feige announced.

Marvel’s recent franchise explores the concept of the “multiverse”, popularized in superhero cartoons in which infinite universes – and infinite versions of each hero and villain – coexist.

The presentation closed the most important day of the popular culture event at Comic-Con with the trailer for the sequel to “Black Panther”, which is scheduled for release on November 11th.

Entering the stage surrounded by a colorful dance troupe and African drummers, film director Ryan Coogler paid tribute to the first film’s star “the late great Chadwick Boseman”.

Boseman died of cancer in 2020 and his role has not been resumed in the new version.