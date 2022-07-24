Disney+ Revival gets title and premiere date

the revival of demolisher for the Disney+ won title and a debut forecast. Daredevil: Born Again (or Daredevil: Rebornin free translation) will premiere in 2024, in the North American spring (that is, between the months of March and June).

The series will have 18 episodes. The announcement was made in San Diego Comic-Conthis Saturday (23), by Kevin Feigeduring the Marvel panel. Charlie Cox returns to the role of the protagonist.

Aired between 2015 and 2018 as part of the Marvel-Netflix partnership, demolisher brought Charlie Cox like Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio like Wilson Fisk. Both actors have already returned to their roles in recent productions of MCU. The series was part of an extensive Marvel catalog on Netflix, which also included Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, The Avenger, Iron fist and defenders.

Today, all the aforementioned series are available on Disney+. It was reported in May of this year that Marvel was planning to make a new production starring the Devil from Hell’s Kitchen. Before his own series, however, the hero will make a cameo in She-Hulk.

THE San Diego Comic-Con takes place between the 21st and 24th of July

The first day was already marked by news from Dungeons & Dragons, Teen Wolf and The Legend of the Lost Treasure, while the Friday of the convention delivered previews and announcements of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, animations from Marvel Studios and The Walking Dead. Saturday, the busiest day of the event, brought panels from Warner Bros. and Marvel Studios.

