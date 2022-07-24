DJ Gabi Cavallin, lover who became pregnant with player Antony, loses baby | Column Fábia Oliveira

Gabi Cavallinthe DJ who lived an extramarital affair and became pregnant player Antony Santos, from the Brazilian national team and from the Dutch club Ajax, exposed through his social networks that he ended up losing the baby in the fourth month of pregnancy. She posted an outburst on Instagram stories.

“I thought I already knew what pain was, but I didn’t. I only found out when I had to say goodbye to you yesterday, son. I tried, even at the risk of my life, I said to give priority to you. I didn’t care about myself at all. But God wanted it that way. We never think we’ll be within the ‘1 in 1 million’ statistic, but this time, we were”, the DJ began.

Gabi even detailed how difficult the labor was. “Nineteen wasn’t a very big number, but now it is. When someone asks me how big is infinity, I’ll answer 19. There were infinite 19 hours of contractions, fevers, labor pains, screaming, bleeding, punching the bed and the wall, but honestly? Nothing hurt more than hearing ‘it’s over’ from the doctor,” she said.

He continued: “But you know what? It’s not over. Just started. He started his life in heaven, which is much better than down here. Mom will meet you there soon. See you later”, wrote the DJ, also leaving a message for her son, who would be called Lucca Matteo.

“Thank you for fighting with Mom these past four days, and thank you for these four months with me. Take care of me up there, mommy loves you so much. A piece of my heart was with you, and the piece that’s left here will be hers forever, where I’ll keep you. I love you forever. I have an angel all to myself now. And his name is Lucca Matteo.

Gabi Cavallin and Antony’s extramarital relationship came to light in June, when the player was still married to Rosilenny Silva. Rosilenny and Antony then began the process of separation, after the discovery of the DJ’s pregnancy.