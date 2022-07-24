DNA in coffee cup leads to killer’s arrest 46 years after crime

A DNA sample found in a discarded cup helped police in the United States to arrest a man accused of the murder of Lindy Sue Biechler, 46 years after the crime. The woman was found dead at age 19 in 1975 in her apartment in Manor Township, Pennsylvania.

The information was released at a press conference. on Monday, the 18th, by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and the Manor Township Police Department in announcing the suspect’s arrest.

At the press conference, the Lancaster County Prosecutor’s Office said it had arrested 68-year-old David Sinopoli the day before, charged with the murder after identifying genetic material in the object.







Lindy Sue Biechler, died at age 19 in 1975. Photo: Disclosure / Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office

“This case was solved through the use of DNA, specifically DNA genealogy and, quite honestly, I don’t know if we would ever have solved this case if it weren’t for that,” Lancaste County Prosecutor Heather Adams told a news conference. to announce the deed.





David Sinopoli, 68, accused of murdering his wife after 46 years. Photo: Disclosure / Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office

In 1975, the woman was found dead in her apartment with knife wounds. Evidence at the crime scene indicated that the death was not motivated by a robbery, but possibly a sex crime.

At the scene, the police found genetic material in the victim’s underwear, but genetic tests carried out at the time were not enough to identify the killer.

Only 22 years later, in 1997, authorities were able to perform a new genetic test on the underwear worn by Biechler. The result was the discovery of semen, in addition to revealing a genetic profile of the suspect.

However, only in 2020, with more recent and advanced technology, it was possible to discover that the person was a recent descendant of Italian immigrants. Upon investigation, it was discovered that there were around 2,000 residents of Italian descent living in the area at the time of Biechler’s death.

From this information, analyzing court records, public databases, social networks, court records and other resources, the police came up with the name of David Sinopoli, a new suspect who. until then, it had never been considered: He had lived in the same building as Biechler.

Then, in February, authorities followed Sinopoli to Philadelphia International Airport, where they obtained his DNA from a coffee cup he had used and discarded in a trash can before boarding a flight. The investigators then compared the man’s DNA with samples taken from Biechler’s underwear.