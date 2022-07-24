Do you have one of these cell phones? Then you will be without WhatsApp! see the list

WhatsApp is one of the most used applications by Brazilians, however, many cell phones will no longer be compatible with the app. check out

More often than not, more cell phones are no longer compatible with certain applications, such as WhatsApp. As the platform undergoes updates it is normal for more devices to become incompatible with your new system. Check which cell phones will no longer be compatible with the program!

The list of cell phone models that will no longer support WhatsApp is extensive and includes devices from the Apple, Huawei, Samsung and LG brands. Check out!

apple

Only three Apple models are included in the list, namely:

iPhone 6S;

iPhone 6S Plus;

iPhone SE.

Huawei

Already from Huawei, 6 models will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp, they are:

Ascend D Quad XL;

Ascend D1 Quad XL;

Ascending D2;

Ascend G740;

Ascend Mate;

Ascend P1 S.

Samsung

Regarding Huawei, Samsung only has one more model on the list, check it out:

Galaxy Ace 2;

Galaxy Core;

Galaxy Trend Lite;

Galaxy Trend II;

Galaxy SII;

Galaxy S3 mini;

Galaxy Xcover 2.

LG

LG has the most extensive list, with 20 models, namely:

Enact;

LG Lucid 2;

Optimus F3;

Optimus F3Q;

Optimus F5;

Optimus F6;

Optimus F7;

Optimus L2 II;

Optimus L3 II;

Optimus L3 II Dual;

Optimus L4 II;

Optimus L4 II Dual;

Optimus L5;

Optimus L5 Dual;

Optimus L5 II;

Optimus L7;

Optimus L7 II;

Optimus L7 II Dual;

Optimus Nitro HD;

Optimus Nitro 4X HD.

The feature implemented in the last WhatsApp update was to react to messages with emojis, as is possible in Messenger and Instagram. Meta, the company responsible for the platform, reported that the feature will be available from iOS versions 2.22.9 and Android 2.22.8 onwards.

Meta did not set a deadline for all WhatsApp users to have access to the feature.

Image: ini budi / Flickr