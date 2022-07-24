Dream Hunts and Confronts the Corinthian in the SDCC 2022 Sandman Trailer

THE Netflix took advantage of San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to provide fans with the most robust preview of sandman until today. In an epic trailer, packed with scenes taken from the comics of Neil Gaimanthe long-awaited series positions its first season as being about the pursuit of the Dream (Tom Sturridge) by the Nightmares that have escaped their grasp. Personifying this evil is the villain Corinthius (Boyd Holbrook), one of the most beloved characters in the original comic. Watch above.

Being in the form of a man, but with mouths for eyes, the Corinthian is a nightmare that takes advantage of the absence of Dream (trapped in a ritual that should have made Death, and not him, captive) to live among humans. as a serial killer. When the monarch of the Dreaming returns to freedom, it is up to him to re-establish the hierarchies that were broken in his absence; which includes hunting down the killer. The preview also features memorable scenes from the live-action comics.

sandman is a blend of modern myth and dark fantasy, combining contemporary fiction, historical drama and mystical legends. The series revolves around the people and places affected by Morpheus, the King of Dreams, in an attempt to right the cosmic and human mistakes he has made in his vast existence.

The series, which is produced by Neil Gaimanarrives at Netflix in August 5, 2021.

