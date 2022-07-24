Drug that prevents rejection after kidney transplant also prevents the elimination of cancer, study says









Researchers from the Royal Adelaide Hospital and UniSA (University of South Australia) have shown that drugs used to prevent the patient’s body from rejecting a transplanted kidney also make it impossible to eliminate the cancer.

“Cancer is the leading cause of death in kidney transplant recipients, with the cancer rate being three times higher in this group than in the general population,” says UniSA researcher and Royal Adelaide Hospital kidney specialist Rob Carroll, in a statement.

“The terrible irony is that the immunosuppressants that patients must always take to stop the immune system from attacking the transplanted organ are also the drugs that stop the immune system from getting rid of precancerous cells,” adds Carroll.













To reverse this situation, scientists combined anti-rejection drugs with checkpoint inhibitors — proteins that help stop immune responses from being too strong, but also stop T cells from killing cancer cells.

When checkpoints are blocked, T cells are able to kill carcinomas more effectively.







Results





The researchers concluded that pairing transplant anti-rejection medications with checkpoint inhibitors not only reduced rejection rates to 12% (compared to previous reports), but also eliminated cancer cells in 25% of patients, a rate equivalent to one to one. every four transplanted.

“To correct this imbalance, our study tested the effectiveness of maintaining baseline anti-rejection drugs (to protect the transplant) and of adding immune checkpoint inhibitors (to attack cancer). Patients responded well,” Carroll said.











According to the professor, the studies give more hope to people who are preparing for a kidney transplant.

“It’s a big step forward for kidney transplant patients; a new lease of life”, concludes Carroll.



