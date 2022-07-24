Economy intends to reduce IPI of 4 thousand products next week

The Federal Government prepares a new decree that should reduce the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) of 4 thousand products that are not manufactured in the Manaus Free Trade Zone. Sources heard by the newspaper Estadãorevealed that the cut should be 35%.

The new decree should replace the previous one, produced in April, which reduced the IPI on these products by 10%, which was questioned by parliamentarians and the Federal Supreme Court (STF). On that occasion, the Solidarity party issued a request to the STF, which argued that the tax reduction would affect the development of the Free Zone and the preservation of the region. Minister Alexandre de Moraes accepted the request.

In addition, the representatives of industries installed in the Manaus Free Trade Zone complain that the measures would reduce competitiveness in the region, which is known to be exempt from taxation.

For the Ministry of Economy, the new decree – which should be published next week – should bring more legal certainty for cutting taxes.

