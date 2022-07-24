Elevator with player and 10 Botafogo fans collapses at Nilton Santos | Botafogo



Nilton Santos Stadium Elevators – Vítor Silva/Botafogo FR

Published 07/24/2022 11:48

Rio – After Botafogo’s victory over Athletico-PR, last Saturday (23), an accident drew attention backstage at Nilton Santos. One of the stadium elevators ended up collapsing with 11 people inside. Among them was defender Adryelson, the club’s new reinforcement. According to the club, no one was injured.

A fan involved in the accident revealed, in an interview with the “GE” portal, that the elevator was stopped for 20 minutes before collapsing.

“We took the elevator and it got stuck on the 2nd floor. It stayed like that for about 20 minutes and suddenly it collapsed. It got crooked and stuck down there. And we stayed a little over 1h I think until the situation was resolved. big”, said one of the victims, before adding:

“The worst thing is that, from what the elevator operator said, this elevator was already having problems. It had even stopped”, he concluded.

The accident drew attention in the mixed zone of clubs. Botafogo and Nilton Santos Stadium employees ran towards the elevator hall, which is close to where the mixed zone and the press conference take place.