‘end of the world’ fish that heralds disaster caught; check out video

Although the case seems like a fisherman’s story, it is real: um fish measuring nearly six meters was caught in Chileon the 6th of July.

about the fish

First of all, the animal in question has the name of oarfish and is also known as mufflerof the family Regalecidae.

At the same time, it is a fish completely without scales and lives between twenty and a thousand meters deep.

Contrary to what one might imagine, despite its size, the fish poses no danger to humans. It only feeds on small fish.

Finally, it’s a rare animal which does not appear often. According to National Geographic, they are occasionally pushed to the surface by storms or strong currents. Therefore, when they appear, they tend to attract a lot of curiosity.

the case

The capture of the fish had its great repercussion in the tiktok . The video posted on the platform reached five million views.

The animal was caught in Arica, Chile, more than 2000 km from the capital, Santiago. he needed the help from a crane to be removed, as shown in the image below.

⚡️In Chile, a five-meter-long herring king was caught by fishermen. This fish lives at a depth of one kilometer and is considered a harbinger of catastrophes – earthquakes and tsunamis. The locals also believe that whoever catches it becomes cursed. pic.twitter.com/dvOXOqY1hK — DRx Rahul7 (@DRxrahul303) July 16, 2022

According to the Argentine newspaper Página 12, the fish in question is about 5.8 meterswhich makes its appearance rare due to its size.

The myth

Although there is no scientific proof, the oarfish in Japan is known for a myth. He would be the announcer of natural disasters.

The “end of the world fish” was seen before the Fukushima disaster in Japan.

Another specimen of the species would also have been caught in Cozumel, Mexico, ten days before a 7.5-degree earthquake on the Richter scale, reinforcing the myth that the fish would attract natural disasters.