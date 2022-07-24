Endrick says he is the happiest person in the world to sign with Palmeiras: “I never want to leave here” | palm trees

In the club since 2016, the boy always makes a point of extolling what Verdão did for him and his family, also employing his father.

In a video produced by TV palm treesfans can follow behind the scenes of the striker’s birthday, which will always be remembered as the day he turned pro:

— Palmeiras was always the only club that believed in me, they welcomed me since I was 10 years old. It was the team that trusted me, gave my father work. It was incredible, he always came home from work happy, he talked about the structure of Palmeiras. When I come to train here I always see it too. Phenomenal structure, never want to leave here. It’s one of the best, if not the best. I just have to say thank you. God willing, I will give you many joys. There will never be a lack of delivery, race and determination.

Behind the scenes of Endrick’s birthday, signing the professional contract with Palmeiras

Recovering from a sprained right ankle, Endrick remains calm, even in a moment of excitement:

– Too happy, I have no words to describe it. My birthday, signing the professional contract. I feel like the happiest person in the world. Let’s move forward, with our feet on the ground and our heads in place. I really wanted this moment to come, but it was quiet. Everything at the right time. No need to hurry.

From now on, the boy can be used by Abel Ferreira. According to the coach, the boy should still take a few weeks to be able to train. And when that happens, the club’s idea is that Endrick will continue to play for the under-20s if he is not taken advantage of by Abel so as not to hinder his development.

– Endrick has been great in the under-17, under-20 and let’s see what he will do against Gómez, Luan, Murilo. When we go up, the opponent also goes up. If he arrives here in the main and does what he does in the under-17 and under-20, he will play, as the others play. They have to make a difference. If you have difficulty, we will give you the necessary time, as we do with everyone. It will depend on him – said the commander.

This season, Endrick has already been champion of the Copa São Paulo and the Copa do Brasil under-17.

