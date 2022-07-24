Everything that happened on the third day of SDCC

Among news from DC Comics and Marvel Studios, learn everything that happened at San Diego Comic-Con

During this weekend, the first edition of San Diego Comic-Con – the most important event in geek culture – since the beginning of the pandemic is happening. And the third day of panels brought the most awaited news for comic book fans, the great releases of DC Films and gives marvel studios. Check out the main announcements of this Saturday (23)!

DC Comics movies

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods

The event opened with the first trailer for Shazam! Gods Fury, showing how much children have grown in this time. The new villains are the Daughters of Atlas, who are after the Shazam family to regain the powers of the gods, including her father’s. The film arrives in December in Brazil.

black adam

Dwayne Johnson made a triumphant entry into the Black Adam panel. And after answering some fan questions, the mighty The Rock released a new teaser in which his anti-hero faces off against all members of the Justice Society. Check out:

Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon

Game of Thrones’ triumphant return to HBO Max, House of the Dragon, had its moment to shine. In a panel with George RR Martin, Warner brought some news about the series, such as confirmation that at least 17 dragons should appear along the plot. However, no trailer has been made public, even though an extended version of the latest preview was shown at the event.

Interview with the Vampire

Interview with the Vampirea new TV series from AMC based on the classic work of Anne Ricehad its first trailer released during the San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The series premieres in October abroad and still does not have a premiere date in Brazil. The trailer was shown:

sandman

A new trailer for sandmanNetflix’s upcoming adaptation of the comic book Neil Gaiman. In the preview, you can see more than Tom Sturridge as morpheusO To dream, after he was released from his prison after a century. In addition, we see more than Joanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman) and the other Perpetuals.

comics

Avengers Assemble Alpha

the screenwriter Jason Aaron and the illustrator Bryan Hitch join in Avengers Assemble Alpha, a comic that promises to unite the teams of the Avengers, Avengers Forever and the Avengers of Prehistory. The release date is November 2022.

Ghost Rider: Vengeance Forever

All who have ever been Ghost Rider will be together in the new Marvel comic written by Benjamin Percy and illustrated by Juan Jose Ryp.

marvel studios

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes

During San Diego Comic-Con, the She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes series got a new trailer. In it, it is possible to see more of the character’s look, which had the CGI improved, as well as the participation of the Hulk in Mark Ruffalo and even from demolisher in Charlie Cox.

Phase 5 Announcement

THE Marvel finally announced the titles that are part of the Phase 5 of MCU. The announcement came during the studio’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con this Saturday (23). Among the highlights are thunderboltsthe new series of demolisher and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Multiverse Saga announcement and new Avengers movies

After infinity sagathe Marvel Cinematic Universe is officially in Multiverse Saga. At SDCC, in addition to announcing the entire Phase 5 complete, Marvel Studios released some of the productions scheduled for Phase 6, which includes Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Warsas well as the official title of the new saga, The Multiverse Saga.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The next movie from Marvel Studios, Black Panther: Wakanda for Ever, had its first trailer released at the event. The preview shows the return of familiar faces and the arrival of new characters, such as Namor played by Tenoch Huerta. Watch:

