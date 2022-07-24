Ex-sponsor confirms demand for Fla

Flamengo has already contacted Caixa to deal with the land of the old Gasometer for the construction of a new stadium to host the football team’s matches. The information is from the newspaper O Globo. The land belongs to the Porto Maravilha Real Estate Investment Fund, managed by the bank.

The meeting took place last Wednesday (20). President Rodolfo Landim was the one who took care of the agenda with his advisors. He met with Daniella Marques, president of Caixa, in addition to Rafael Morais, who is the vice president of Controllership and Finance at the state-owned company. However, the details of the meeting were not revealed and it is not known where the negotiations stand. But it can be said that Flamengo’s interest in building the stadium on the ground is real.

Caixa had reported its interest in revitalizing the Porto Maravilha region, in addition to developing the site. So building a stadium might not be such a bad idea. Caixa also says that it “follows up and manages business actions for the assets in its portfolio, according to technical and financial feasibility, as well as the impacts on the region’s development plans”.

Caixa came to sponsor Flamengo in recent years and the partnership can help in communication so that the negotiation has a happy outcome for Rubro-Negro.

Flamengo evaluated land in Deodoro and Olympic Park

Before the possibility of a stadium in Gasómetro, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro Eduardo Paes had met with Mengo and suggested Deodoro’s land, as he himself confirmed. Another speculation was the possibility of construction taking place in the Olympic Park, but the situation was complicated and treated by the mayor as more difficult, hence the suggestion of Deodoro’s land.

But Flamengo was really interested in Gasometer. The region is easily accessible to several parts of the metropolitan region, which is a positive point. There are several transports to the place and it is seen as more viable than the others.

