Expansion of operations at Congonhas airport (SP) intensifies dispute between airlines – Notícias

The expansion of capacity at Congonhas airport, in São Paulo, requested by Infraero would add 3 to 4 movements per hour at the terminal, which currently operates with 32 to 33 takeoffs and landings per hour in commercial aviation, according to sources heard by Estadão/Broadcast , Grupo Estado’s real-time news system. The government is in a hurry to receive authorization from Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) before the auction of the terminal, scheduled for August, but Gol and Latam speak of infrastructure “quite saturated”.

Considering that the requested expansion would now be modest, the government believes that the latest investments made by Infraero, the state-owned company that manages Congonhas, would already be enough to support an increase in traffic at the airport. The evaluation is also carried out by Infraero.

There is still no date set for Anac to decide on Infraero’s request, since the state-owned company needs to send more information to base the agency’s decision. One of them concerns the updating of the noise zoning plan, on which the state-owned company is still working, taking advantage of the peak season recorded in July to carry out measurements.





The expansion of flights at the airport has long been debated in the industry and, behind the scenes, is marked by animosity between companies. The increase in takeoffs and landings would make room for other companies, such as Azul, to increase their operations at the terminal, where Gol and Latam are dominant.





Slot dispute

Despite the fact that Infraero’s request arrived before Anac approved the new rules for the distribution of slots (permissions for landings and takeoffs) in Congonhas, the agency’s recent deliberation heated up the debate about the expansion of the airport even more. According to a report by BTG Pactual, after the change approved in early June, there is room for Azul to reach more than 80 slots in Congonhas (from the current 41) by 2023, increasing its market share at the airport from 7% to around 15%.

In a critical tone, the CEO of Latam in Brazil, Jerome Cadier, took to LinkedIn this week to say that Infraero’s move “probably” would be due to the government’s desire to increase the attractiveness for investors in the August auction.

When contacted, Anac stated that the request is under analysis and that the agency is still awaiting information from Infraero on airport infrastructure and operational safety.



















For Abear, passenger terminal is a priority













The expansion of flights intended by Infraero to Congonhas airport, requested from Anac, must be preceded by “significant investments in the passenger terminal”, defended Abear (Brazilian Association of Airlines). In a note, the entity stated that it understands the increase in the number of landings and take-offs at the airport as totally safe due to recent investments in the main runway, but noted the situation in the passenger terminal, which should receive improvements before the expansion, he evaluated.

Abear claims that the investments are necessary because the current infrastructure for embarkation and disembarkation would be “quite saturated” at peak times. For the association, such investment could still be carried out in the management of Infraero or by the concessionaire that takes over the airport.

“[O investimento] must be carried out on items such as boarding bridges, x-ray gantries, remote boarding gates and other items necessary for the adequate quality of customer service, thus preventing any risk of major problems, especially in cases of recovery of the air network due to weather interruptions “, said in a note to Abear, which has among its associates Gol and Latam. Azul left the entity in 2019.





