Extra Monthly Account Deposit

What is passive income

Vivian says that the income from her investments is that money that is increasing every month, regardless of the investment itself. “This amount that increases every day, every month or, in some cases, from time to time, is the income from our investments.”

Passive income is money that works for you. “You put that money in there, went on with your life, and the money is falling into the account. But there are some ways to see that income happen,” he says.

What are the ways to earn passive income? According to Vivian, there are two ways to have passive income: the value falls into your account or the value is added monthly to your equity.

In some investments, the extra amount you earn falls into your account, “as if it were an extra deposit”. “It makes it seem like every month you’re getting extra value,” he says.

But in other investments, it doesn’t happen as a standalone deposit. “The amount you had just increases a little bit. So, we have less of this feeling that you are getting paid every month. But, anyway, it’s an income that you can count on,” he says.

What to analyze before investing? According to her, before choosing the product, you should do some analysis: what is the purpose of the money and what is your investor profile. “You have to understand what is the best investment for your financial moment”, she says.

For example, if you’re thinking about retirement, looking for investments that are pegged to inflation is always a great option, says Vivian, because you can protect your purchasing power over the years.

For the financial reserve, Vivian says that you need to look for more conservative investments, which have liquidity and little volatility.

What are the best investments to have monthly income? Below are some investments that allow monthly income to fall into the account:

All public or private securities that pay semiannual, quarterly or monthly interest

Shares with dividend payment

real estate funds

“These are products that we have the feeling of income dropping a little bit every month in the account. But it is necessary to remember that, even if the money does not fall as an extra deposit, if the value is increasing in your investments, in a way it is a income too”, he declares.

Are there low-risk investments with monthly income? There are many options. “Thinking about this product that will have a monthly deposit in the account, the best options with low risk are Treasury Direct bonds and private bonds with periodic payments. , says.

As for the monthly income that is added to her equity and without making periodic cash withdrawals, Vivian says there are more investment options. “Any investment with combined profitability will have this monthly income, like fixed rate bonds. These are bonds that you can know, at the time of purchase, exactly how much you will receive each month, each year, for what period”, she says.

Another option is floating-rate securities, which are indexed to some indicator (CDI, IPCA, etc.) In other words, the indicator will yield plus a fixed rate.

“By investing in any of these products, you will see this value increasing every month. But it will not necessarily fall as an extra deposit in your account”, he declares.

Vivian says this also applies to investment funds. “But then you no longer have a prior agreement on profitability, on how much you will earn each month. There is no guarantee as to profitability”, she says.

I have BRL 50,000 to invest: what is the monthly income? “A guaranteed profitability for a long time does not exist”, declares Vivian. According to her, it is necessary to understand the time horizons, the risks that are linked to each of these investments, the type of application being made. There is no ready-made answer that works for all investor profiles and for all times in our economic scenario.

For example: investing R$ 50 thousand in securities linked to the Selic rate (today it is at 13.25% per year), such as Selic Treasury bonds or CDBs, you would have a return of a little more than R$ 500 per month. “But you can’t make a projection considering a high Selic rate, like the current one, and disregarding all inflation within this context. My suggestion for use is always this reference of 4% above inflation.”

She says that care must be taken with projections that do not consider inflation and that consider rates not feasible over many consecutive years.

Is it possible to have permanent monthly income? Vivian says that when you think about withdrawing a permanent value from your investments, you need to make these monthly withdrawals considering inflation, to keep up with your purchasing power.

For example: if today you take R$ 1,000 from your monthly income, ten years from now, you will need to take twice as much (R$ 2,000), based on the country’s historical inflation. “Every ten years, the amount you need will double, just to maintain your purchasing power,” she says.

Thinking about permanent monthly income, it is necessary to be careful with the issue of inflation, according to the financial planner.

Vivian says that the question you should ask is: “What value can I get based on this profitability and how long do I have for these investments?”.

“To have a permanent monthly income, the ideal is to withdraw real passive income. That is, what that money is yielding every month above inflation. It is this rule for this income to remain permanent both in withdrawals and in purchasing power itself”, he declares.

