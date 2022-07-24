Fausto Vera arrives in Brazil until Tuesday to sign with Corinthians

Fausto Vera, (likely) new reinforcement of the Corinthians for the season, is scheduled to travel to Brazil. According to sources heard by the Sports Gazette, your arrival will be between Sunday and the next Tuesday. This Saturday, he did a kind of special training, apart from the squad.

The verbal agreement between the clubs is closed – the information was confirmed both on Friday and Saturday to the report. Now, all that remains is the bureaucracy for signing the bond.

Corinthians will acquire 70% of the player’s economic rights. The remainder will be divided into 20% with Argentinos Juniors and 10% with the athlete himself.

After all the formalities, it still needs to be regularized in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID), in order to debut. The deadline for registering him or any other athlete in the Copa do Brasil is precisely on Tuesday, June 26th – on Wednesday, Timão visits Atlético-GO, for the quarterfinals.

Fausto Vera did a separate training today at Argentinos Juniors.

The values ​​of the sale of the 70% of the rights were not officially confirmed, but, as determined, it would be something around the 4.5 million dollars (about R$25 million), plus 1.5 million bonuses for achievement of goals, reaching, therefore, 6 million dollars (R$ 33 million).

A source heard by the report even made a request for the club to “take good care of Fausto, because he is a very good person”.

Being able to act as first or second midfielder, Vera would be an “8 shirt” in the current scheme proposed by Vítor Pereira, further on.

In the sector, he will fight for a spot with Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Maycon, Roni, Xavier and Renato Augusto. Paulinho, who is recovering from surgery, should only return next season.

Revealed by the club itself, 22-year-old Fausto Vera has 24 games, four goals and three assists this season. In Argentina’s under-23 team, he participated in eight games and scored one goal. Before, he also passed through the U-20 team and the Olympic team in 2021.

Despite denying the agreement with Corinthians in an interview with a local broadcaster, the player said it would be a “beautiful challenge”.

