Federal police from Minas arrest, in Confins, fugitive brothers in the USA – Gerais

(photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press)

On Friday (7/22) the Federal Police arrested two men convicted of theft and robbery at Confins Airport. The fugitive brothers, one aged 32 and the other aged 28, were detained in the United States by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The duo left Brazil in July 2017 for the United States. After an investigation, the Interpol regional office in Minas Gerais was able to locate the fugitives. After contacting the US Immigration Authority, the brothers were arrested on American territory.

The international search warrants were issued in August 2020 by the Interpol regional representation in Minas Gerais at the request of the Criminal Court of the Comarca de Mantena, in Vale do Rio Doce.

The brothers, one sentenced to 36 and the other to 6 years in prison, committed a series of robberies using a motorcycle and firearms. In one of these actions, they killed a teenager to steal a cell phone.

A third Brazilian coming on the same flight with deportees from the United States was arrested by the Federal Police, with a warrant also issued by the Criminal Court of the District of Mantena. The 32-year-old man was convicted of theft. After undergoing the forensic examination, the three convicts were taken to Penitenciria Nelson Hungria, where they will be at the disposal of the Courts.