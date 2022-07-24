Filipe Ret knocks down and kicks a fan who invaded the stage in Bahia; watch video

During a performance in Feira de Santana, Bahia, on Friday night (22), Filipe Ret pushed and kicked a fan who climbed on stage. “What’s up, brother? Gee, you took the stage in morals, man?”, said the rapper. The invasion took place during the performance of the song “Me Sinto Abençoado”, a collaboration with MC Poze.

According to the audience, many fans went up on stage and were removed by security, and the singer had already asked them to stop doing that because it was interfering with the performance. The video went viral and netizens were divided in opinions.

“People’s problem is that artists think they have to accept anything from a ‘fan’,” one user wrote on Twitter. But other people criticized Philip’s attitude. “I was Filipe Ret’s biggest fan, but after that there’s no way to defend it. He not only pushed but also kicked the fan off the stage, but he forgot that the fans were the ones who put him there. No fan, no show”, he said. a user.

Last Tuesday (17), the rapper said he was charged with possession of drugs for personal consumption after leaving the DRE (Delegacia de Reprimido a Narpententes), in the north of Rio de Janeiro. In a note, the singer’s advice said that there was a police action and the artist’s personal belongings were seized. “Filipe Ret, who has already declared himself a marijuana user, was taken to the police station and only a term was drawn up concerning the possession of marijuana for personal use.”

