Filipe Ret throws and kicks a fan off the stage. watch video

A video of the singer Filipe Ret went viral and has shocked the web. In the recording, made during the show on Friday (23/7) in Feira de Santana (BA), the rapper throws and kicks a fan who invaded the stage out of him.

More than one video has been shared, each showing a different angle. In a matter of 5 seconds, the fan manages to go up on stage and hug Filipe, who doesn’t return the gesture and reacts. The rapper’s security was still getting close to the two when the artist threw the man towards the audience and kicked him off the stage, when he had already fallen. “What’s up, bro? Namoral, man?”, complained Filipe.

The singer continued with the presentation normally after the event. The column looked for the singer but did not get a response until the closing of this article.

