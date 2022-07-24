Filipe Ret throws fan off stage at music festival in Bahia

Last night, the Cena NA festival took place in Feira de Santana, Bahia, and Filipe Ret was one of the attractions of the event. In a video that went viral on social media, it is possible to see a fan who came up on stage to hug him, and Ret immediately pushed him out.

After taking the fan off the stage, the singer said: “What’s up, brother? Wow, did you take the stage on stage, man?”, and continued singing the song “Me Sinto Abençoado”, in partnership with MC Poze.

In another video, at a different moment of the show, another fan climbed on stage in an attempt to hug him and was soon removed by security.

Fans who were at the venue claimed that the stage was invaded more times, and that Ret had already asked to stop the show.