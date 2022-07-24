Find out how it works and how to check your balance

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) works as a security savings, which can help in times of crisis, such as unfair dismissals, serious health problems and many others.

For those who already had some value in this fund, the extraordinary withdrawal was released, through which workers can withdraw up to R$ 1 thousand from the account until December 15th.

But those who are not yet familiar with the technologies implemented by the government, which allow easier access to information about these benefits, may find it difficult to know where to locate these values.

It turns out that FGTS amounts are automatically released into a digital savings account, which can be accessed with the app box has. In addition, it is possible to consult the balance and payment dates of the FGTS, which can be viewed in the range of up to 6 previous months.

This is possible with quick access to the FGTS app, which is available for Android and iOS. Through the app, the worker can update information, consult deposits and find nearby service points.

To make the query, just download the application, inform the CPF and password – if you have not yet registered, just create a new password. On the home screen, just click on “Total balance of FGTS”, then on “Access my FGTS” and then on “View extract”. Once this is done, you can download this extract by clicking on “Generate PDF extract”.

To be entitled to the FGTS, the worker must have a formal contract with a CLT contract, and in these cases the amount deposited every month is 8% of the salary received. Working in the Young Apprentice modality is also entitled to the FGTS, and the amount deposited is only 2% of the salary received. Domestic employees can receive the FGTS, as long as they are enrolled in Social Security, obtaining a deposit in the amount of 11.2% of the salary received.