Find out how to pay your bills in installments without using a credit card

The advantage of splitting bills and bills in general is for those who don’t want to go over the card limit. People who have their name on the SPC can also achieve good results by dividing the installment plan in search of savings. Currently, Brazil has a high number of debtors, which has increased with the lack of employment and rising inflation.

With less purchasing power, even those who work from home have difficulty investing in equipment. However, it is necessary to look at the most advantageous options according to the interest rate. The alternative of splitting bills sometimes includes a surcharge for the service, so it’s worth checking how charges are applied.

By splitting your bills you can organize yourself financially to get your name out of the red

Financial planning is essential in all families, avoiding the accumulation of debts that make it difficult to organize the house and access to essential goods. In this case, paying in installments would be a way to ensure a good flow of money, however, if deadlines are not met, the CPF tends to get dirty. Even so, many are able to benefit from the payment slip model.

After an unprecedented growth of e-commerce, with 1.6 million online stores opened in 2021 (ABcomm), new payment agreements were developed. The new digital ventures allow banknotes to be paid in installments, as is the case with Banco do Brasil, Mercado Livre and Empréstimo SIM, upon customer request.

