Fla is welcomed with a party at the concentration and Vidal is calmed down

Flamengo landed this afternoon (23) in Florianópolis, where they face Avaí, tomorrow (24), at 11 am, at Ressacada. The arrival of the red-black delegation was marked by a party of the fans, who cheered the midfielder Arturo Vidal, related for the first time to the Flamengo shirt.

Officially presented last Monday (18), the midfielder was out of the relationship in the 4-0 victory over Juventude, on Wednesday (20). After training this morning, the player received the approval of the coaching staff and the football department and will be available to the coach. Flamengo even anticipated the debut that was only scheduled for the 30th, against Atlético-GO, at Maracanã.

Vidal was linked and is available to Dorival Júnior to make his debut for Flamengo. A little bit of the reception of the steering wheel in this first trip with the carioca club. The Chilean was acclaimed by the fans in Floripa! : FlaTV pic.twitter.com/Y8LaLlOxr6 — Letícia Marques (@soyyleticia) July 23, 2022

Against Avaí, Vidal will be able to play the first game with the Flamengo shirt and, on this first trip, he felt the emotion with the affection of the fans. There was a lot of movement at the door of the hotel with the concentration of cariocas and, not for nothing, there was a separation with bars to avoid turmoil. The steering wheel went to the fans, signed shirts, took pictures and was much celebrated.

Flamengo has not played in Ressacada since 2017 and, therefore, the arrival of the red-black delegation was highly celebrated by the fans. Tickets for the visiting sector for tomorrow’s match (24) have been sold out and the Rio club will have the support of the crowd to try to break the taboo at the stadium: Fla never won an official game there.