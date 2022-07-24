Flamengo’s performances: Vidal debuts well, Pedro and Arrasca decide the turnaround in Ressacada | Flamengo

Santos – Sinned in the exits of the goal in the many crosses of Avaí. He was saved by VAR in the first half and watched the ball reach Arthur Chaves in the goal. Safe on shots from afar. Note – 5.0

Matheuzinho – He made the cross for the equalizing goal, but had difficulties with the attacks by the sides of the Akkadian attack. Allowed Nathanael to cross for Arthur Chaves’ goal. Note – 5.0

Fabrício Bruno – Firm as usual. Good in air play and direct combat. Note – 6.5

Pablo – Also firm in one-on-one disputes. Simplified actions with the ball. Note – 6.0

Ayrton Lucas – He still hasn’t shown what he came to Flamengo. He has a lot of difficulty in the defensive part, and ends up not exposing himself with movements for the attack. He watched Arthur Chaves climb on his back to open the scoring. Note – 5.0

Diego – He didn’t manage to give the expected dynamism and speed in the exit of the ball. Just substituted at halftime. Note – 5.5

João Gomes – Improved production a lot with the retreat of Éverton Ribeiro to act with steering wheel. He still misses a lot of passes and decision making with the ball, but he makes up for it with the mobility and occupation of spaces in the marking. Note – 6.0

Éverton Ribeiro – Another great performance, whether playing more advanced as a midfielder, or in the back as a defensive midfielder. He left Gabriel in great condition to score in the first half and was the team’s organizer in the reaction to comeback. Note – 7.0

Arrascaeta – Decisive, as usual. He missed a clear chance in the second half, but was responsible for lightening the game for Flamengo. Beautiful assist for Pedro to score the second. Note – 7.5

Gabriel – Lost at least three clear chances in front of Vladimir. He would be a villain in case of stumbling, but found Arrascaeta in a decisive pass for the turning goal. Note – 6.0

Pedro – Owner of the game. Decisive once again. Lots of participation with and without the ball. When he had the chance, he decided to win for Flamengo.. Note – 8.0

Éverton Cebolinha – He gave the depth that Ayrton Lucas lacked on the left, but he was not able to be so decisive in creating plays. He still lacks rhythm. Note – 6.0

Vidal – Debut with participation in the second goal, which was born in stealing the ball, it’s a lot of disposition. Made up for lack of pace with experience organizing the team. Note – 7.0

Rodinei – He gave a lot of options for the sector in the short time he was on the field. Note – 6.0

Victor Hugo – Entered the End – No grade

