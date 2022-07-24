FN PERFORMANCES: Jeffinho and Lucas Fernandes are the best in Botafogo 2 x 0 Athletico-PR; there are other highlights

CAT: 7.5
He made important saves in the second half. Gave scare in false exits
DANIEL BORGES: 7.5
He controlled the right side, was important in the ball release and scored well
PHILIPE SAMPAIO: 8.0
match. Won practically all the balls
LUCAS MEZENGA: 8.0
Another one who played an excellent game. Played serious, firm and with authority
MARÇAL: 8.5
Great reinforcement of Botafogo. Dominates the left side, has experience, category, knows how to score and leave for the game
TCHE TCHE: 7.5
Well in the game, with marking and mobility in the construction of plays. comes growing
LUCAS FERNANDES: 9.0
One of the best on the field. He was the owner of the ball, did what he wanted, played, set, finished, gave options
EDWARD: 8.5
Still lacking in rhythm, he made up for it with a lot of intelligence. Fundamental in the first goal with a pass, he hit most of the plays
LUCAS PIAZON: 7.5
Good game technically, with passes and displacement. lacked more aggression
JEFFINHO: 9.5
He was the star of the game. He participated in the first goal, scored the second and gave a lot of work
ERISON: 8.5
Guerreiro, fought for all the balls and scored his goal, with a lot of category.
MATHEUS BIRTH: 6.0
entered when the Botafogo stopped attacking. not triggered
PATRICK DE PAULA: 6.5
Gave marking, combat and ball control power in the middle
SARAVIA: 6.0
Ran and tried plays from the right side
LUIS HENRIQUE: 6.0
Restored by Botafogo open on the left, but he had few chances to make his plays
LUÍS CASTRO: 7.5
He bet on changing five players and it worked. O Botafogo was consistent and deserved the victory, with a great performance