Focus bet: Elmano is the PT alliance candidate – Focus.jor

By Fábio Campos

a series of conversations and articulations in the last few days led the PT to implement the bet on the name of Elmano de Freitas, state deputy of the party, as the candidate for governor of Ceará in an alliance that tends to bring together the MDB, the PP and several other parties, including those of the left field, as B’s PC.

for what the focus found, Elmano is the alternative that reconciles a series of internal circumstances to the party, including the endorsement of federal deputy Luizianne Lins, the name of the PT best positioned considering several indicators of the polls.

In the end, little by little, conversation by conversation, the option converged to Elmano, a politician launched in the electoral market by Luizianne herself, in 2012, in her succession to the City Hall of Fortaleza. Elmano took the lead in the 1st round, but lost in the final stretch of the second round against the then president of the Assembly, Roberto Cláudio, at the time of the PSB.

In the internal debate, the option for Elmano contemplated the interests linked to José Guimarães, the most influential in the party machine, and the former governor Camilo Santana, the great emerging force in the PT.

The convergence to Elmano, confirmed firsthand by the focus, is not a surprise. The deputy had already been cited internally as one of the options. It was noted that there was no major resistance to this possibility.

One of the main axes for the Elmano option to take hold in the PT was former governor Camilo Santana. During Camilo’s eight years in Abolition, Elmano was a trusted interlocutor and articulator for the governor who had come to office in the 2014 election through the nomination of a non-PT, the now senator Cid Gomes.

Although other potential and even more showy PT names appeared in the articulations and in the simulations in a promising situation, the option for Elmano materialized due to the deputy’s unifying capacity.

Whereby focus found, Elmano’s option is not to appear in the electoral dispute, as was speculated for days. So much so that Lula was heard and gave the final word.

The objective is to adhere to the deputy’s candidacy for the PT national project, to Lula’s candidacy and to the trajectory of the main names of the party in Ceara, while contemplating allies such as the MDB and the PP.

Today, Sunday, the issues raised here will become official within the scope of the PT and its allies.

The PT decision by Elmano does not end the matter. During the selection process, the PT opened an unorthodox range of conversations. “Yea! As broadly as possible,” said a source.

It means that the PT and its allies will sit down with other acronyms. Do not rule out conversations with Domingos Filho, from the PSD. Do not discard the PSB, which will be supported by PT for the Government of Pernambuco by Lula’s decision.

Do not rule out any other party. Even the most unusual. For example: Tasso Jereissati’s PSDB was available in the face of Camilo Santana’s invitations to talk.

It was not for nothing that the acronym did not declare support for Roberto Cláudio. Therefore, with a name with the characteristics of Elmano, the PSDB is a party to be sought (and has been) by the PT.

Camilo’s driving leads to that. The ex-governor is not the type to leave big edges. He is a born conciliator. So much so that he had virtually no opposition to his government.

Furthermore, the line adopted by Lula, who brought Geraldo Alckmin to his platform, makes up this broth. The adhesion of the former toucan known for his lightness, an old ally of Tasso, summons the PT of Ceará to follow the same path.