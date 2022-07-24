Former ‘Power Ranger’ star Skylar Deleon sentenced to death in US

The actress Skylar Julius Deleon, who participated in the series “Power Ranger”, was sentenced to death in the United States for double murder. The crime was committed together with her ex-wife, Jennifer Henderson, in 2004. The information is from the portal people.

The couple became involved in crime at the beginning of the century, according to them, motivated by financial issues. Initially they carried out small robberies, until meeting the couple Jackie Hawks and Thomas Hawks. Simulating the purchase of a luxury yacht by the Hawks, Skylar, Jennifer and three other accomplices murdered the owners of the vessel and threw the bodies into the seawhich were never found.

Since 2009, Skyler has recognized herself as a transgender woman. For years, she awaited trial in an American penitentiary in California, during which time she underwent hormone therapy. In 2019, she made the name and gender rectification official.

The crimes were confessed and the accused brought to justice. Skylar is now awaiting execution of her death sentence by lethal injection and accomplice Jennifer was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

